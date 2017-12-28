Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva announced Sports Organizer of Year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, Mehriban Aliyeva, was announced the Sports Organizer of the Year by the Association of Sports Journalists of Azerbaijan, AzerTag reported.

The President of European Union of Gymnastics (UEG), Farid Gayibov, was announced the Sports Figure of the Year.

Female wrestler Maria Stadnik, who won a silver medal of Rio 2016, gymnast Marina Durunda, three-time winner of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, taekwondo fighter Patimat Abakarova, a winner of Baku 2017, wrestler Haji Aliyev, who is a three-time world champion, boxer Mahammadrasul Majidov, who is a three-time world champion, and taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani, who is a world champion, were announced the athletes of the year.

FC Qarabag, as well as the national chess and judo teams, were announced the teams of the year.

Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov, Azerbaijan’s women’s national volleyball team coach Faiq Garayev and Azerbaijani national youth judo team coach Elchin Ismayilov were declared coaches of the year.

Hijran Sharifov (wrestling) and Elshan Mammadov was declared the Referee of the Year and the Sports Fan of the Year respectively.

