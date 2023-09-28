Azerbaijan's FM hold phone talk with UK Minister of State for the European Region

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 28, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of State for the European Region of Great Britain, Leo Dockerty held a phone talk, News.az reports.

During the phone conversation, the cooperation agenda between the two countries, as well as the current situation in the region, were discussed.

The minister informed in detail about the current situation in the region after local anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region.

It was noted that the anti-terrorist activities implemented also became an impetus for the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. In particular, as a result of contacts between the representative of the central government of Azerbaijan and representatives of the Armenian residents, practical steps were taken towards meeting the needs of these residents.

It was emphasized that the statements of the Armenian side about the alleged “ethnic cleansing” in the region do not correspond to reality, and Azerbaijan is taking measures to reintegrate the Armenian population of Karabakh. It was once again noted that Azerbaijan is committed to the normalization and peace process with Armenia on a bilateral basis, as well as efforts to reintegrate the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and international mechanisms.

News.Az