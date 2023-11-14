Azerbaijan's FM Jeyhun Bayramov invites Moroccan investors to consider business opportunities of liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayrmov has today attended the First Azerbaijan-Morocco Business Forum held on the sidelines of the 2nd meeting of the Joint Commission on bilateral cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, News.az reports.

Addressing the event, FM Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his hope that the forum would contribute to the enhancement of bilateral trade and promotion of mutual investments.

According to the Minister, there is an untapped potential for cooperation in such areas of bilateral cooperation as trade and investment, energy, transport, agriculture and free economic zones.

He emphasized that participation of Azerbaijan’s leading companies in infrastructure projects in Morocco could further contribute to bilateral economic cooperation.

The Azerbaijani FM lauded the memorandums of understanding Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Export and Investment Promotion Agency, Baku International Trade Port signed with their Moroccan counterparts.

He also invited the Moroccan investors and companies to consider business and investment opportunities of the Alat Free Economic Zone, Azerbaijani liberated territories.

News.Az