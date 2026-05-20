Three Georgians detained over alleged Islamic State links in counter-terrorism raid

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Three Georgian citizens have been detained on charges of involvement in the Islamic State group, according to the country’s State Security Service.

Lasha Magradze, first deputy head of the agency, said at a briefing on Tuesday that special forces carried out a large-scale overnight operation in the villages of Omalo, Birkiani and Jokolo in the highland Pankisi Gorge, an area long considered vulnerable to radical influence, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

Authorities said the detainees are local residents who, according to the investigation, had pledged allegiance to Islamic State and were receiving instructions from abroad to carry out terrorist attacks.

The operation was conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Centre and the Special Operations Department under court warrants. Investigators reportedly monitored the suspects for several months, tracking covert meetings and channels used to spread extremist propaganda.

According to the State Security Service, the group had attempted to form a so-called jamaat — a local cell supporting Islamic State — and sought to recruit others into their network.

During searches, officers seized several firearms, explosives, ammunition, an Islamic State flag, items bearing the group’s symbols, as well as mobile phones, computers and personal documents.

The detainees have been charged under Articles 328 and 236 of the Georgian Criminal Code, relating to participation in a foreign terrorist organisation and illegal possession of weapons and explosives. If convicted, they face between 10 and 17 years in prison.

The State Security Service said the investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining whether the suspects had additional accomplices and vowing to hold all those involved accountable.

News.Az