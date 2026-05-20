US and Israel allegedly planned leadership change in Iran involving Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

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The United States and Israel reportedly developed a plan to install former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as a successor leadership figure following air strikes during the war on Iran. The plan allegedly followed initial strikes on February 28 that killed Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Citing US officials, the report claims the proposal was developed by Israel with US approval and aimed to replace Iran’s leadership with an internal figure, as suggested in early war discussions by US President Donald Trump. According to the report, Ahmadinejad, known for his hardline positions and presidency between 2005 and 2013, was considered for a potential role in a transitional arrangement, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

The newspaper said Ahmadinejad was an unusual choice due to his long-standing anti-Israel and anti-American rhetoric and his support for Iran’s nuclear programme. It also stated that he was reportedly injured in an Israeli strike on the first day of the conflict, which disrupted the alleged plan and led to uncertainty over his status.

The report further says the broader initiative was part of a wider Israeli strategy to destabilise Iran’s leadership structure, but was later abandoned as the war developed differently than expected. The White House did not confirm the claims, reiterating that US objectives in the operation focused on degrading Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities.

News.Az