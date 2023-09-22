Azerbaijan's FM told his Russian counterpart that anti-terrorist measures concluded successfully

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anti-terrorist measures have been successfully completed, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov within the framework of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, News.az reports.

The minister said that the anti-terrorist measures carried out in less than 24 hours have successfully ended the presence of illegal military presence financed and supported by Armenia in the later stages, even in the post-conflict period.

News.Az