Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister commends strong relations with Georgia

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s foreign minister commends strong relations with Georgia
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership relations stand at a high level, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat stressed that the ties between the two countries are based on international law.

Bayramov also commended the strong bonds between the two nations.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      