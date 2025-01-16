Azerbaijan’s foreign minister commends strong relations with Georgia

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister commends strong relations with Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership relations stand at a high level, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media. The top Azerbaijani diplomat stressed that the ties between the two countries are based on international law.Bayramov also commended the strong bonds between the two nations.

News.Az