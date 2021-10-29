Azerbaijan’s foreign minister congratulates Turkish people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the brotherly people of Turkey on the occasion of October 29 – Turkey’s Republic Day, News.Az reports.

“Today is the 98th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey. On this special and significant day, we sincerely congratulate brotherly Turkey and wish it to exist forever. We remember with deep respect all our martyrs who died in the struggle for independence,” Minister Bayramov tweeted.

News.Az