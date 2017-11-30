Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets his Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elmar Mammadyarov has met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu within the framework of the First Trilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The sides expressed their satisfaction with the high level of development of cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields and in various formats, as well as the strategic alliance of political relations, the press service for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has told News.Az.

The ministers discussed mutual visits of heads of state, including the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as a special guest in the 9th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (D-8) in Istanbul on October 20 and the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Baku to attend the inauguration of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad.

At the meeting, the sides praised the results of the sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council recently held in Baku with the participation of the Presidents of both countries and exchanged views on the issues on the agenda.

The parties stressed the importance of the West-East transport corridor, connecting the two countries, and expressed confidence that the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will make a significant contribution to the development of the region and cooperation between the states that enjoy the opportunities of the project and will increase human contacts and trade turnover.

Ministers emphasized the importance of the "Heart of Asia" - the Istanbul Process and the importance of the 7th Ministerial Conference hosted by Azerbaijan in this context.

Referring to the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that the presence of Armenian troops in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan contradicting to the UN Security Council resolutions is a serious threat to the whole region and informed the counterpart about the recent negotiation process on the settlement of the conflict.

The ministers also noted that Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Iran-Turkey and Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Turkey trilateral formats are developing successfully and they hope that Azerbaijan-Turkey-Pakistan format will promote the development of cooperation between our countries and become an important platform.

