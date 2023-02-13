Azerbaijan’s foreign minister meets his Kuwaiti counterpart in Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Emphasizing that the relations between the two countries are based on historical friendship, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Azerbaijan intends to further expand the existing cooperation.

FM Bayramov hailed the successful development of relations between the two countries both in bilateral and multilateral platforms, stressing the importance of cooperation and mutual support within the framework of international organizations.

The ministers exchanged views on the future plans for the Joint Commission on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Kuwait as co-chairs, as well as the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be held in Baku in March.

The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in tourism, science, education, culture and other spheres.

News.Az