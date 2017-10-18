Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets his Polish counterpart - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Witold Waszczykowski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland who visits Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the sides reviewed the current status of relations and issues of the agenda, legal-treaty base and status of documents being considered between the two countries as well as stressed the importance of high level mutual visits in terms of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland. It was noted that this year we celebrate 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and in this regards, congratulatory letters were exchanged between the Foreign Ministers of both countries, the Foreign ministry has told News.Az



Ministers emphasized the importance of official visit of H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev to Poland in June, 2017 and agreements reached between the parties, in particular signing of a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership.



Witold Waszczykowski spoke about the meeting with President of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev and highly appreciated the high level political contacts between the two countries.



The sides touched upon the activity of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission, the Working Group on Azerbaijan-Poland Inter-Parliamentary Relations, as well as regular political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, noted the importance of intensifying of cooperation areas between the two countries in various formats.



They commended the successful cooperation of two countries in the framework of international organizations including the EU, especially Eastern Partnership program, NATO, OSCE, as well as the Visegrad Group.



Ministers also discussed regional energy and transport projects, including transportation of oil and gas from the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe as well as East-West, North-South routes and their perspective opportunities, comparative advantages in terms of efficiency and timing.



Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart about the current status of negotiations on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and stressed the importance of implementation of the demands of the UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict. Minister expressed his gratitude to Polish Government for its support to conflict settlement within the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.



During the meeting, it was stressed that next year will be celebrated the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Polish settlements in Azerbaijan and in this regards, recently the parties are working on joint action plan holding a number of public-cultural events. Moreover, it was informed that the President of Poland H.E. Mr. Andrzej Sebastian Duda will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan next year.



During the meeting, Ministers had broad exchange of views on the issues of cooperation in the fields of humanitarian, tourism, civil aviation and others areas of mutual interest as well as situation in Middle East and migrant issues.

