Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister receives Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria

During the meeting, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed satisfaction with the high level of development of friendly and strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in all spheres. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that the two countries' views on regional issues coincide and the sides support each other within the international organizations. He stressed the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in economic, transport and energy spheres.

Speaking about the quadripartite meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers to be held in Baku on 15 March, the minister said that this meeting was a new format that would give a boost to regional cooperation between our countries.

Expressing his satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan, Levan Izoria said that he had a very interesting and useful meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Noting that our strategic partnership and friendship are crucial for the stability of the region, the Minister underlined the existence of a broad range of bilateral relations and a comprehensive program of cooperation between the two countries.

At the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of security to ensure regional peace and stability, particularly effective organization of large-scale transport and energy projects, with the participation of our countries.

