Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister receives outgoing Argentine ambassador

During the meeting the satisfaction was expressed with the development of cooperation and political dialogue between the two countries, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides stressed the importance of redoubling joint efforts for enhancement of economic-trade relations.

Ambassador Carlos Dante Riva expressed his gratitude for the support provided to run his diplomatic activities.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov appreciated Ambassador’s contributions to the promotion of relations between our countries and wished him every success in his future activities.

News.Az

