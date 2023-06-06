Azerbaijan’s foreign minister to pay working visits to Austria, Slovakia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday left for Austria on a working visit to take part in a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the visit, FM Bayramov is scheduled to make a speech at the meeting and hold bilateral talks.

As part of his working visit to Slovakia on Wednesday, the top Azerbaijani diplomat will meet with Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Wlachovský and other officials.

News.Az