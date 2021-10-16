Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli Airport granted international status and assigned IATA code

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Fuzuli Airport received international status. The relevant order was signed by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

Thus, the Fuzuli Airport is open for international flights. This will foster the development of the tourism potential of Karabakh.

The decision to grant international status was taken following the completion of all construction and installation works in the air harbor of Fuzuli.

In addition, the airport was assigned a three-letter code by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) consisting of letters of the Latin alphabet - FZL. This code is associated with the name of the city where the airport is located - Fuzuli.

IATA airport codes are of great importance for passenger transportation. They are used by airlines, ticket agencies, international booking systems, etc.

Earlier, the Fuzuli Airport was assigned the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) code - UBBF.

The Fuzuli airport is constructed in accordance with the highest international standards. It can accommodate any type of aircraft. The first test flight to Fuzuli was performed on September 5, when the largest passenger aircraft of AZAL, Airbus A340-500, landed at the airport.

A runway with the length of 3000 meters and the width of 60 meters is put into operation at the Fuzuli International Airport. It is fully equipped with instrumental landing and navigation systems, lighting сontrol, primary and secondary radar systems to ensure flight safety in accordance with all ICAO requirements.

The apron area is 60 thousand square meters; it is designed for the parking of 8 aircraft.

The construction of an Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower equipped with automated ATC systems is completed. This will enable the launch flights to the Fuzuli airport in accordance with ICAO and IATA standards.

Also, on the instruction of the Head of State, international airports in Lachin and Zangilan regions also continue to be built.

In addition to the airport in Fuzuli, six more international airports have been built and operate in Azerbaijan today – in Baku (GYD), Ganja (GNJ), Nakhchivan (NAJ), Gabala (GBB), Lankaran (LLK) and Zagatala (ZTU). In addition to the mentioned airports, the airport in Yevlakh and the base of the helicopter airline ASG Helicopter Services (ZXT) in the Absheron village of Zabrat provide aviation services in Azerbaijan.

News.Az