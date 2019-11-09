Azerbaijan`s Gadabay and Stillwater in Oklahoma sign sister-city cooperation document

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani city of Gadabay and Stillwater, Oklahoma, the US, have signed a sister-city cooperation document as part of the Oklahoma-Azerbaijan Agriculture Forum, AZERTAC reported.

The document was signed by head of Gadabay Executive Authority Ibrahim Mustafayev and Councilor at Stillwater City Council Amy Dzialowski.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov and Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov highlighted great potential for developing economic and agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US.

The Oklahoma-Azerbaijan Agriculture Forum brings government and private sector participants from Azerbaijan and Oklahoma together so they can network, share ideas, identify and discuss needs and business opportunities, and build lasting relationships.

The Forum features field experts, private sector, agribusiness executives, and agriculture authorities from Oklahoma and Azerbaijan. This unique setting is very much first of a kind, allowing stakeholders to better understand the ample opportunities in both economies.

