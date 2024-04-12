Azerbaijan's Ganja declared CIS sports capital in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The city of Ganja has been declared the sports capital of the CIS in 2025, News.Az reports.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, at a press conference with the CIS Secretary-General Sergei Lebedev, read out the text of a joint statement by the participants of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) taking place in Minsk. The statement notes that a decision has been made to declare Ganja as the sports capital of the CIS in 2025 and Almaty in 2026.

In addition, heads and representatives of diplomatic bodies have decided to ensure safe conditions for the professional activities of journalists and prevent any infringement of their rights, establish basic CIS organizations for research on issues related to ensuring military security, and in training, retraining, and upgrading qualifications of personnel for judicial systems. A decision has been made to establish a unified jubilee medal "80 Years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945" and on the draft Convention on the legal status of delegations sent to CIS member states.

