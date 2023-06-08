Azerbaijan’s Ganja hosts second day of int’l event on reconstruction, reconciliation and integration

Azerbaijan’s Ganja hosts second day of int’l event on reconstruction, reconciliation and integration

The second day of the international event on the topic "Reconstruction, Reconciliation, and Integration: Energy, Economy, Environment and Equity", organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), kicked off in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, News.Az reports.

The event participants visited the mausoleum of the prominent Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

Later on, a meeting dedicated to the study and promotion of values in the heritage of Nizami Ganjavi was held.

The event brought together over 30 former heads of state and government.

The participants include Co-Chairman of the NGIC Ismail Serageldin, ex-president of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev, ex-president of Croatia Ivo Josipovic, ex-president of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic, 75th President of the UN General Assembly Vulkan Bozkir, ex-director general of ISESCO Abdulaziz Altwaijri, and former prime minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija.

Besides, former prime minister of Moldova Chiril Gaburici, former prime minister of Malta Joseph Muscat, former minister of the interior of Bosnia and Herzegovina Predrag Kurtes, former deputy prime minister of Romania Ana Birchall, former deputy prime minister of Georgia Eka Tkeshelashvili, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Hedva Ser, and the World Bank's former vice president of external affairs Mats Karlsson are also among the event participants.

The first day of the two-day event was held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

