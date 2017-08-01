Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Garabag FC defeats Moldova's Sheriff at Champions League

  • Sports
Today within the framework of the second leg of third qualifying round of Champions League Azerbaijan's Garabag FC played againist Moldova's Sheriff, in Moldova, APA reports.

The match ended with the victory of Azerbaijan's Garabag FC.
 
Garabag FC 2 - 1 Sheriff.
 
Goals: Badibanqa, 90+4 (pen.) - Ndlovu, 45+3, Michel, 86.

