Azerbaijan’s gas exports grow by over 11% in Q1 2023

Azerbaijan’s gas exports increased by 11.2% in the first quarter of 2023, the country’s energy minister said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

During the reporting period, 2.9 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted.

“2.9 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 2.7 bcm to Türkiye, and 0.9 bcm to Georgia. During this period, TANAP supplied Turkey with 1.4 bcm of gas,” he said.

