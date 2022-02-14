Azerbaijan's health authorities release joint statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Decree No. 419 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Republic dated December 30, 2021, the “COVID-19 vaccine certificate” expiring after 6 months of receiving the second dose of the vaccine will not be valid from February 15, The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, and the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said in a joint statement, News.Az reports.

Persons over the age of 18, having been vaccinated with a second vaccine dose for more than six months and working in facilities that require a “COVID-19 vaccine certificate”, and those using the services of a number of occupations, are recommended to get injected with a third (booster) vaccine dose. The appointment for vaccination can be made on the https://randevu.its.gov.az.

From February 15, individuals over the age of 18 will be able to use indoor services at the following organizations only with a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate or an immune certificate, or otherwise a COVID-19 vaccine contraindication certificate:

1. catering establishments;

2. hotels;

3. large shopping centers;

4. gyms and recreational facilities;

5. ceremonial events;

6. higher and secondary educational institutions;

7. medical and pharmaceutical facilities;

8. scientific and educational institutions.

Public officials, as well as employees of the enterprises listed below, will be required to have a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate or an immune certificate, or otherwise a COVID-19 vaccine contraindication certificate:

- all medical and pharmaceutical facilities, regardless of the form of ownership;

- all scientific and educational institutions, regardless of the form of ownership;

News.Az