Azerbaijan’s high-ranking military officers pay tribute to national hero Albert Agarunov

A group of military officers led by Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev visited the grave of the country’s national hero Albert

After honoring the memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and defense of the country, the speakers once again recalled to the glorious life of Albert Agarunov and his participation in the battles.

It was stressed that, as representatives of other peoples living in our country, this hero, who was of Jewish origin, always considered Azerbaijan as his homeland, fought for his native land and sacrificed his life for its independence and sovereignty.

It should be noted that when the fighting erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh A.Agarunov left for the front and heroically died in the battles for the defense of Shusha on May 8, 1992.

News.Az

News.Az