Azerbaijan`s Ibrahimli wins FIDE World School Chess Championship

Azerbaijan`s Murad Ibrahimli has claimed gold in the under-17 age category at the FIDE World School Chess Championship in the Albanian city of Durres, AzVision reports.

He secured the medal after scoring 7.5 points in nine rounds. Aydan Hojatova won silver.

Yusif Karimli grabbed silver in the under-7 division, while Ismayil Suleymanli grabbed a bronze medal in the under-9 category.

