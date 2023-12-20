Azerbaijan's intangible cultural heritage elements added to Islamic World Heritage List

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ten elements of intangible cultural heritage reflecting the rich culture of Azerbaijan have been inscribed on the Islamic World Heritage List at the 11th meeting of the Islamic World Heritage Committee (IWHC) in Rabat, Morocco, News.Az reports.

The Committee is operating under the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

The list of the works that the committee members decided to accept is provided below:

1. Yalli (nomad (kochari, tenzere) traditional group dances of Nakhchivan;

2. Dolma making and sharing tradition, a marker of cultural identity;

3. Pehlevanlig culture, traditional “zorkhana” games, sports and wrestling;

4. Azerbaijani Mugham;

5. Copper craftsmanship of Lahij;

6. Chovgan - traditional Karabakh horse-riding game;

7. Art of Azerbaijani Ashig;

8. Traditional art and symbolism of Kelaghayi, making and wearing women’s silk headscarves.

9. Craftsmanship and performance art of the Tar, a long-necked string musical instrument;

10. Traditional art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan.

News.Az