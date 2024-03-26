Azerbaijan's Karabakh discovers another stronghold belonging to Armenians (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another abandoned stronghold belonging to the Armenian armed forces was found during the review of the area in the Karabakh economic region after the anti-terror operation conducted by the Azerbaijan Army, News.azreports citing Defense Ministry.

From a stronghold located in a wooded area of Aghdara region, in compliance with security measures, 1 T-72B tank, 4 D-20 artillery installations, 3 Ural military vehicles full of artillery shells, 1 KamAZ military vehicle and special equipment were seized.

The deployment of firing means found in the stronghold and aimed at the direction of Sugovushan and other settlements located deep from the contact line that was formed after November 10, 2020, clearly proves their usage in military provocations against Azerbaijan.

The number of weapons and heavy military equipment still found in the territory of Karabakh after the anti-terror operation shows that those areas have become one of the most militarized zones not only in the region, but also in the world.

Instead of complete withdrawal of its troops from the territory of Azerbaijan after the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020, the Armenian side illegally transported ammunition to the Karabakh economic region, including mines produced after 2020, established new mined territories stretching up to 480 kilometers along contact lines, more than 500 combat positions and fortified firing points, more than 350 firing positions for artillery installations of various types, reconnaissance and surveillance equipment, and also concentrated military forces capable of carrying out offensive operations.

