Azerbaijan’s Karabakh horses stun audience at Royal Windsor Horse Show (VIDEO)

The first performance of the Azerbaijani cavalry took place at the traditional Royal Horse Show at Windsor Castle in the UK.

A unique show program with the participation of 15 Karabakh horses aroused great interest among the audience, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation

The 6-minute performance, Land of Fire, watched by 5,000 spectators from the stands and millions of people in front of the TV screens, impressed the viewers with the riders' skill and national dances to the bewitching music.

Three more performances of the Azerbaijani delegation are planned in the coming days. These events will be broadcast live on UK TV channels and internet platforms.

News.Az

