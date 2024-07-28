Azerbaijan’s Khankendi enters new development phase: Turkish TV channel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Khankendi city is now a vibrant site for restoration and reconstruction, according to a special feature by the Turkish NTV channel on the Karabakh region.

“Hotels, cafes, restaurants, and shops have begun operating, and social infrastructure is being actively modernized. Khankendi is opening a new stage in its development,” the report said.Khankendi is undergoing gradual restoration and is poised to become one of the largest student cities in Azerbaijan.Journalist Sare Selvi Öztürk highlighted the extensive restoration efforts in the city, which had been under the control of Armenian separatists for many decades.The report noted that buildings used by the separatist regime during the occupation are being demolished per the Azerbaijani government’s decision.Öztürk added that Khankendi will eventually become a major student city in Azerbaijan. "The first residents of Khankendi, liberated from occupation, will be the teachers and students of Karabakh University. Active preparations for the teaching process are underway," the journalist emphasized, with the university building as a backdrop.

