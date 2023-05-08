Azerbaijan’s Khinalig village to be inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

+ ↺ − 16 px

The inclusion of Azerbaijan’s "Khinalig" village and Koch yolu" in the UNESCO World Heritage List as a cultural site will be considered in September of this year, said Azade Huseynova, Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, News.Az reports.

“Considerable work has been done regarding the nomination document themed “Khinalig cultural landscape and Koch yolu" and it has already been submitted to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The nomination document is in the evaluation stage and will be considered during the World Heritage Committee meeting in September of this year,” Huseynova added.

Established in 2007, "Khinalig" State Cultural-Architectural and Ethnographic Reserve features historical, architectural, archaeological, ethnographic, numismatic and other monuments of cultural and tourism importance preserved by the State Tourism Agency.

Nestled at the highest level of the Great Caucasus Mountains of Azerbaijan, an hour drive along a new road from the Azerbaijani city of Guba, the village of Khinalig is well known for its unique language, architecture and traditions. With its unique language and traditions, the picturesque village of Khinalig has preserved its centuries-old cultural and historical traditions.

News.Az