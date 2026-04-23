First DWTS 35 celebs revealed, and fans are shocked

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The ballroom is heating up early. The first celebrity contestants for Dancing With the Stars Season 35 have officially been revealed—and they’re already creating buzz.

Reality TV favorites Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller are set to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, marking the first confirmed names of the upcoming season, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The announcement came during Hulu’s Get Real House Live event on April 22, where both stars shared their excitement—and nerves—about stepping onto the dance floor.

Maura, known for her appearances on Love Island and The Traitors, revealed this moment has been years in the making.

“I’ve been manifesting this,” she said, explaining that joining the show was part of her vision board. Despite her excitement, she admitted the challenge ahead is real: “I’ve got two left feet… it might not go too well.”

She also shared advice she received from former DWTS pro Mark Ballas, who warned her the competition would be “tough.”

Meanwhile, Summer House star Ciara Miller is embracing the opportunity as a fresh start.

“I feel like I’m opening a new chapter,” she said in a video message, promising to bring her full energy to the dance floor. She also expressed excitement about competing alongside Maura, calling back to their shared time on The Traitors.

Season 35 follows a hugely successful previous installment, which drew 72 million votes in the finale. The last season crowned Robert Irwin and his partner Witney Carson as winners.

Robert’s victory came after a dramatic finale, where he performed despite a rib injury—proving just how demanding the competition can be.

The franchise is also expanding. A new spinoff, Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, is expected to debut soon, with Robert Irwin as host and judges including Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas.

The show will spotlight aspiring dancers competing for a chance to become future DWTS professionals—meaning Season 35 could introduce fresh faces both on and off the stage.

With early casting already generating attention and new formats being introduced, Season 35 is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable yet.

And if Maura Higgins’ determination and Ciara Miller’s fresh-start mindset are any indication, the competition may be fiercer—and more entertaining—than ever.

News.Az