The Osmonds star Alan Osmond dies at 76

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Alan Osmond, the oldest member of The Osmonds, has died. He was 76, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Alan, who was born in Ogden, Utah, died at around 8:30 p.m. local time on Monday, April 20, a spokesperson for the family confirmed to ABC4 Utah and CBS affiliate KUTV.

Alan’s wife, Suzanne Pinegar Osmond, and their eight sons were by his side when he died, KUTV reported. The singer had retired from performing after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 40 years ago, the outlet stated.

Alan’s brother, Merrill Osmond, was among those paying tribute on social media.

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Merrill, 72, wrote on Facebook, “My dear friends, Two days before my brother, Alan, passed, I was blessed to sit quietly with him. We talked as brothers do, heart to heart.”

“He was struggling, but when I shared a joke or two, he found the strength to chuckle… and then he smiled. In a tender moment I will never forget, he leaned close and whispered something into my ear. He said, ‘Merrill, you and I worked side by side,' ” the musician continued. “ 'We created, we produced, we directed… we gave our hearts to The Plan with Wayne. Please… do something with it. Let people know what we were trying to say.’ I want you to know, his request will be honored.”

Merrill wrote, “My brother has now stepped into the presence of our Father in Heaven with honor and peace. His life was not measured in years, but in love, sacrifice, and purpose.”

Merrill said Alan’s “creativity, his vision, and his deep understanding of the Savior’s teachings were simply part of who he was,” adding, “He lived it. He felt it. He shared it. He wanted me to tell you how much he loved you, and I believe that with all my heart. He gave everything he had to the Lord, to his family, and to all of you. He truly was a missionary. He truly was a saint.”

“And I need you to know this… he has not left me. I have felt him. I have felt his quiet encouragement telling me to keep going… to keep building faith… to keep sharing light. His testimony is not gone, it lives on, and it will continue to be felt far beyond this life,” Merrill said.

The musician continued, “So please, don’t let your hearts be heavy. Don’t weep for him. Rejoice, knowing that your brother, your friend, your hero is no longer in pain. He is free. He is whole. He is home.”

“Before he passed, I whispered one request to him. I asked him, when he gets there… please give my son Troy a big hug for me. He looked at me and promised he would,” Merrill concluded. “And somehow… I believe that promise has already been kept.”

Alan is survived by his wife, Suzanne, of 51 years, as well as his sons sons Michael, Nathan, Doug, David, Scott, Jon, Alex, and Tyler, KUTV reported. He also has 30 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, according to the outlet.

News.Az