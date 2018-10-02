Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district: 26 years since occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Khojavend, covering an area of 1458 square km, was occupied by Armenian military forces on October 2,

Twenty-six years have passed since Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district was occupied by Armenian Armed Forces.

Khojavend was established on the basis of Martuni and Hadrut administrative regions after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region of Azerbaijan was abolished in 1991. Khojavend, covering an area of 1458 square km, with population of about 41,216 people, was occupied by Armenian military forces on October 2, 1992.

The region includes Khojavand city, two large settlements Girmizi Bazar and Hadrut, and 81 villages. More than 100 citizens of Khojavend died defending the district.

Near the Gyrmyzy (Red) Bazaar settlement, there were two samples of plane tree of 600 cm in diameter and 25 m in height, preserved as natural monuments. They were at the age of 1000 and 2000 years, while in Garakand village there was the forest reserve of 0.5 hectares with trees included into the Red Book and representing the tertiary period relict. In Khojavend, the forests of 25.5 hectares dominated by oaks were cut by Armenian occupants.

News.Az

News.Az