Azerbaijan's, Kyrgyzistan's MFAs hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were held on April 12 via videoconference, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.az.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalaf Khalafov, while the Kyrgyz side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Aibek Moldogaziyev

The sides discussed relevant issues on bilateral relations between the countries, including the expansion of political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

Furthermore, the deputy ministers had an exchange of views on promoting cooperation within regional and international organizations.

The importance of mutual visits and meetings in terms of developing bilateral cooperation was also emphasized at the meeting.

News.Az