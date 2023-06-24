Azerbaijan’s Lachin has great economic potential, Kazakh ambassador says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Lachin district has great economic potential, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel told journalists during his visit to the district on Saturday, News.Az reports.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan on Saturday visited the country’s Lachin district to view the ongoing construction and restoration work there.

"We, together with the ambassadors of other countries, have arrived in one of the most beautiful districts of Azerbaijan - Lachin, where restoration and improvement work is underway. Some residents of the Lachin district have already returned to their homes, and we were able to communicate with them," Bayel said.

The ambassador noted that the nature of the Lachin district admires.

"We hope that peace and development will come to the South Caucasus region, this is important for all of us," he added.

