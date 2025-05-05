Azerbaijan’s marines conduct live-fire tactical exercise - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2025, live-fire tactical exercise was held with the Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ Marine Units.

According to the exercise scenario, units were withdrawn on alert from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.



At the next stage of the exercise, the marines completed the tasks on covert, rapid and disguised movement to the attack line, destroying imaginary enemy's manpower and equipment, as well as seizing his positions and taking control over supply roads.



During the exercise, measures were taken to organize a commandant service and a mobile patrol system within the unit's deployment area. Additionally, activities on nighttime classes were also conducted.



All the tasks were successfully completed during the tactical exercise conducted to maintain the high combat capability of marines, as well as to improve the theoretical and practical skills of military personnel.

News.Az