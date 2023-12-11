Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency hosts meeting with TURKSOY Media Award recipients

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 11, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting with the guests honored with the TURKSOY Media Award during the closing ceremony of the “Shusha - the cultural capital of the Turkic world for 2023”, News.Az reports.

Welcoming the guests, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, pointed out the development of mutual cooperation in the field of media in recent years. Ismayilov provided information about various projects implemented by the Media Development Agency jointly with the relevant institutions of Turkic-speaking countries, as well as mutual visits organized with the aim of exchanging ideas and experiences. He also emphasized that the joint activity of Turkic-speaking peoples, who share common historical and cultural traditions and moral values, plays a very important role in the information space of the modern era.

The guests noted that they have witnessed the intensive development of cooperation in the field of media and journalism within the framework of the Turkic world, and the participation of these countries in the Global Media Forum organized in the city of Shusha in July 2023 is a clear example of this.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed prospects for the further strengthening of cooperation between Turkic-speaking states in the field of media.

News.Az