Azerbaijan's MFA calls on French PM to stop provocative statements

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada has commented on the remarks of Gabriel Attal, Prime Minister of France during the meeting with Armenian community, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

"We strongly condemn the unfounded anti-Azerbaijani allegations which unilaterally defend Armenia, made by Gabriel Attal, Prime Minister of the French Republic during the annual event of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France dated 20 March 2024.

We remind Prime Minister of France, who condemns the counter-terrorism measures taken against the remnants of the armed forces of Armenia stationed in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan and accuses Azerbaijan of allegedly occupying territories of Armenia, that the measures taken by Azerbaijan are fully consistent with the norms and principles of international law, as well as the resolutions concerning former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict of the UN Security Council, of which France is a permanent member.

It is outrageous that France, which did not object Armenia's almost 30-year aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories, as well as the fact that Armenia still continues to keep 8 Azerbaijani villages under occupation, accuses Azerbaijan of using force without any apparent cause.

Once again, we call on the French side to learn from its history, not to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan and to put an end to such provocative statements," said the MFA official.

