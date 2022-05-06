Azerbaijan's MFA hosts exhibition dedicated to 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Italy diplomatic relations - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 6, 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan hosted an event and exhibition on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

The event was attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Italian Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the embassy staff.

The event began with the national anthems of both countries.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov said that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are based on historical roots and traditions of friendship, and relations have developed dynamically in all directions over the past 30 years. The Deputy Minister stressed that the two countries have a multidimensional strategic partnership in political, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian and other fields. Kh.Khalafov noted with satisfaction Italy's position based on international law and justice during the 44-day Patriotic War. In conclusion, the Deputy Minister conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of a significant day and wished peace, tranquility and prosperity to the peoples of both countries.

Speaking later at the event, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri proudly noted the achievements in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy over the past 30 years and expressed congratulations on this significant occasion. The ambassador noted with satisfaction the high-level cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in various areas. At the same time, the Ambassador referred to the intensification of people-to-people contacts between the two countries, noting with satisfaction the expansion of cooperation, especially in the field of education.

At the end of the event, the participants got acquainted with a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy.

News.Az