Official Baku slams Armenian PM's statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has responded to Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan's statement, News.az reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

"Views of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the government meeting on July 6, aimed at creating a wrong impression among the international community against Azerbaijan, are completely groundless.

Instead of withdrawing the Armenian forces from the territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and the obligations of the Tripartite Declaration, the repetition of claims made during the occupation that the armed forces present in our territory do not belong to Armenia shows that this country has not abandoned its wrong policy," the Ministry said.



According to the Ministry, it is illogical to claim that the armed forces operating under the command of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and convicted by Armenian courts do not belong to Armenia: "Armenia, which keeps itself under blockade by occupying Azerbaijan's territories and making territorial claims against neighboring countries, claims that Azerbaijan is not interested in opening communications, and Armenia's refusal to provide unimpeded passage to Nakhchivan, contrary to the Trilateral Declaration, shows that Armenia ignores its obligations."



"We would like to remind the Prime Minister, who denied the mine threat against Azerbaijan, that it was the mines buried by Armenia that caused more than 300 Azerbaijanis to become mine victims after the 44-day war in 2020. In addition, it is known that most of the maps, the existence of which was denied by Armenia for a long time and presented after international pressure, are useless, and more than 55% of the explosions that killed people took place in areas where maps were not presented.

If the Armenian side is really interested in peace, it should respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan not only in words, but also in deeds, and immediately remove the Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, which are a threat to peace and security in the region," the statement reads.

News.Az