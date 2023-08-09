Azerbaijan's MFA spokesperson called on Lithuanian FM not to be deceived by Armenia's fake propaganda

Azerbaijan's MFA spokesperson called on Lithuanian FM not to be deceived by Armenia's fake propaganda

Azerbaijan's MFA spokesperson called on Lithuanian FM not to be deceived by Armenia's fake propaganda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada responded to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis' Twitter post, News.az reports.

The spokesperson urged the Lithuanian minister not to be deceived by fake Armenian propaganda.

“Mr. Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, it is better not to be deceived by false Armenian propaganda.

The Lachin Road has been misused by Armenia for the last 3 years. Unfortunately, all these years Lithuania has demonstrated a silence," reads the post.

News.Az