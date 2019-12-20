Azerbaijan’s military attaché apparatus personnel in Belarus visit mother of national hero

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the instructions of Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, military attaché of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Belarus, Colone

The Azerbaijani defense minister`s New Year greetings were conveyed to the hero`s mother, AzerTag reports. It was emphasized that the mother of the hero is constantly in the center of attention of the leadership of the country.

The grave of the national hero of Azerbaijan was visited and his memory was honored.

The personnel of the military attaché apparatus got acquainted with the repair work in the house of Kim Davidovich. The officers inquired about her health and problems, as well as recalled the heroic deeds, years of youth and military service of Anatoly Davidovich. It was emphasized that the memory of the national hero is always respected in both countries and will continue to remain in the heart of the Azerbaijani people.

The hero’s mother, in turn, expressed gratitude to the head of state and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for respect for the memory of her son, as well as for the attention and care shown to her.

News.Az

