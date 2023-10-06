Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis adopts statement in response to EU Parliament’s biased resolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis had adopted a statement in response to the European Parliament’s biased resolution dated October 5, News.Az reports.

In the statement, Azerbaijani lawmakers called the European Parliament’s biased resolution ‘a manifestation of double standards.’

“Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis expresses its strong protest against the adoption of a biased and non-objective resolution by the European Parliament on October 5, 2023, and strongly condemns this action directed against our country. We remind you that Azerbaijan has no obligations to the European Parliament. It would have been better if the European Parliament had addressed Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, massive and gross violations of migrants' rights, and other such deep-rooted problems in Europe,” the statement said.

It was also noted that the aforementioned resolution was prepared at the instigation of the French government on the basis of false information from anti-Azerbaijani, Islamophobic deputies.

“This step of the European Parliament is another vivid example of its double-standard policy and proves its selective approach to issues.

France, the main initiator of the resolution, has become the main obstacle to peace and security in the South Caucasus region in recent years. Having failed in different regions of the world, France is trying to turn the South Caucasus region into an unstable zone. By supporting Armenian separatism in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, France is trying to apply its nefarious neo-colonial experience in the South Caucasus region.

The European Parliament's defense of a separatist regime that has declared self-dissolution demonstrates political hypocrisy and serves to re-escalate the situation in the region. Having supported this regime during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the European Parliament is responsible for the fact that the occupation lasted for many years and for the murder of tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis,” said the statement.

“With its biased and non-objective activities, the European Parliament is dealing a crushing blow to its reputation, showing that it has become a toy in the hands of the Armenian lobby and the forces supporting it. The result of the European Parliament's anti-Azerbaijani and Islamophobic policies is the low level of relations between the European Parliament and Azerbaijan.

A number of deputies represented in the European Parliament represent the interests of lobby groups rather than European voters. Such behavior is also a manifestation of chauvinism. With its erroneous policy, the European Parliament jeopardizes the policy of the European Union towards the South Caucasus. Contrary to the claims set forth in the resolution, the Government of Azerbaijan is implementing comprehensive measures to address social, humanitarian, economic, and infrastructural issues in Karabakh in order to ensure the sustainable reintegration of the Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region into Azerbaijani society and enable them to enjoy the protection of the Azerbaijani state.

The fact that the European Parliament, contrary to the statements of the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and other international organizations, claims that Armenian residents who voluntarily left the region were allegedly forcibly evicted from the region, is intended to mislead the international community,” added the statement.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis urged the European Parliament’s leadership to support efforts to establish peace and stability in the region by adopting objective documents reflecting the new realities in the South Caucasus region.

News.Az