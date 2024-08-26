Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency reveals latest reports

“During mine-clearing operations in the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, 78 anti-personnel mines, 32 anti-tank mines, and 839 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were found and neutralized from August19 to 25,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.

“1,308.3 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs over the past week,” the agency added.

