Azerbaijan’s mine problem highlighted in Brussels

A conference titled "Confronting the Landmine Challenge: Environmental Implications and Policy Responses" was held in Brussels.



Organized by the Brussels Diplomatic Academy with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Brussels, the event aimed to elucidate the environmental and socio-economic impacts of landmines, as well as explore policy responses and best practices in demining efforts.The conference brought together representatives from mine-affected countries such as Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Chad and Colombia, representatives of the donor organizations such as the European Union and the United Nations Development Program, experts, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Brussels, as well as more than 50 participants from academic and business circles.Addressing the event, Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) highlighted the mine problem the country faces, the threats it poses to the life and health of people, the environment, and the ecological balance. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan will host the COP29 in 2024, Suleymanov stressed the importance of the addressing the environmental impact of the mine threat, which is a global humanitarian and ecological problem.Samir Poladov, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Agency briefed the work done in Azerbaijan towards addressing the mine threat, the applied methods, demining activities along with restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories.The event also featured a special ceremony acknowledging Belgium’s new €250,000 contribution to Azerbaijan’s humanitarian demining operations through the APOPO NGO.Addressing the ceremony, representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belgium and Azerbaijan, as well as APOPO emphasized the importance of such assistance.

News.Az