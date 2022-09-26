Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture to attend the UNESCO conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Anar Karimov will attend the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development – Mondiacult 2022 to be held in Mexico city of the United Mexican States on September 28-39, 2022, the Ministry of Culture told News.az.

Noted that Mondiacult 2022 aims to give a new impetus to the global policy dialogue on culture for sustainable development, building on the initiatives launched by UNESCO.

More than 1,500 guests are scheduled to attend the conference, including ministers of culture from about 160 countries.



During the visit, Anar Kerimov is expected to make a speech, as well as to hold a number of bilateral meetings.

