Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy meets with Pakistani Defense Production Minister

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with the Federal Minister of Defense Production of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Zobaida Jalal.

“During the meeting with Minister Zobaida Jalal, we have discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the field of industry, as well as exchanged views on issues regarding the Pakistani companies' involvement in the projects carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan,” Minister Jabbarov said.

