Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy met with head of EIB Regional Representation

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy met with head of EIB Regional Representation

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Maciej Czura, Head of the European Investment Bank's (EIB) Regional Representation for the South Caucasus, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy tweeted in this regard, News.azreports. 

"During the meeting with Maciej Czura, Head of the European Investment Bank's (EIB) Regional Representation for the South Caucasus, we discussed the implementation of ongoing and planned projects, economic development of our country, investment opportunities, as well as the prospects of cooperation with the Bank", noted in the post.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      