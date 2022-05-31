Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy met with head of EIB Regional Representation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Maciej Czura, Head of the European Investment Bank's (EIB) Regional Representation for the South Caucasus, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy tweeted in this regard, News.azreports.

"During the meeting with Maciej Czura, Head of the European Investment Bank's (EIB) Regional Representation for the South Caucasus, we discussed the implementation of ongoing and planned projects, economic development of our country, investment opportunities, as well as the prospects of cooperation with the Bank", noted in the post.

News.Az