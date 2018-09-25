Azerbaijan`s ministries of defense and defense industry sign MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministries of defense and defense industry of Azerbaijan have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of equipping with new communication equipment.

The document was signed as part of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2018" in Baku, AzerTag reports.

The MoU was inked by Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov and Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musayev.

