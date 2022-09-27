Azerbaijan's MoD: The opening ceremony of the OCC E&F Database Training Course was held

The opening ceremony of NATO’s OCC E&F Database Training Course conducted in Azerbaijan was held on September 27, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.

At the opening ceremony, the memory of Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence on the occasion of the Remembrance Day.

Then, the personnel participating in the course was briefed on the objectives and terms of the course, as well as tasks to be fulfilled.

It should be noted that the OCC E&F Database Training Course organized in Azerbaijan will last until September 30.





