Azerbaijan’s musical heritage and Karabakh horses on Jidir Plain, Shusha (VIDEO)

The “Musical heritage and Karabakh horses on the Jidir Duzu plain” composition organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been presented in Shusha.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Emine Erdogan viewed the musical composition.

The composition featured dances by the ballet troupe of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikrat Amirov, the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble, the “Mirvari” dance ensemble and students of Baku Choreography Academy, accompanied by a spectacular performance of Karabakh horses of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation and the “Natig” rhythm group. Also folk and composer songs of Azerbaijan and Turkey were performed at the event.

We present a short video prepared by the Baku Media Center from the event.

News.Az