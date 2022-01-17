Azerbaijan’s “myGov” mobile application wins international award

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mobile application of the e-government portal “myGov” which was launched by E-GOV Development Center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has won the Global Government Excellence Award in the nomination of “E-services” for the "Best Smart App Award” category.

According to the E-GOV Development Center (EGDC), the Center was presented a digital certificate in this regard.

With governments around the world constantly striving to enrich the lives of their citizens, the platform aims to support governments by providing guidance on global best practices in areas that enable them to achieve their objectives.

Government agencies today can take advantage of an online member portal for auditing their own digital channels with assessment tools and visualize best practices in a library for government KPIs with examples on how to enhance and comply these KPIs. In addition to these tools and resources, government agencies will gain access to a pool of industry experts that will aid in pulling together and putting forth the best insights in digital transformation, innovation, customer service and government communication to achieve the overall objectives.

